Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 75.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.95 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.