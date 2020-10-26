Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 43.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 466,251 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $89,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $186.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

