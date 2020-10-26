Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

