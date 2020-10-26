Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $61.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

