Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $54.03 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.