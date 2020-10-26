Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 876.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 173,921 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 174,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 246,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,713,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $149.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.49. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.