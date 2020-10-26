Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 28,592 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,592 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,998,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,187,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

