Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 790 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $84.13 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

