Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

