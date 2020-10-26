Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.36 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.