Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 776 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $370.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

