Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Twitter by 361.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $59.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

