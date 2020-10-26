Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 150,704 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.07% of Best Buy worth $308,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,425.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,261,835.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

