Bewhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Up 21.1%

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW)’s share price shot up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 319,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 114,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.30 million and a PE ratio of -38.00.

About Bewhere (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

