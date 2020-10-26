Bezant One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,250.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $8,250.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00089488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00236594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.01338954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

