BidaskClub Downgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $89,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,206 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

