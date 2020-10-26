BidaskClub Lowers Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

CSTE opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $365.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Caesarstone by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in the new buildings construction market.

