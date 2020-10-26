BidaskClub Lowers Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Denny's from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny's from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Denny's from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny's in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denny's from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Denny's has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $655.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny's had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny's will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denny's by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Denny's by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denny's by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Denny's by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Denny's by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

