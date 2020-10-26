BidaskClub Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,598,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,115,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,949,223.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $266,920.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,650.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,522,563. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mimecast by 205.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 59.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 44.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 513,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 120.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 311,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $10,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

