BidaskClub Lowers Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.