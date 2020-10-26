BidaskClub Lowers Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

Get Vaxart alerts:

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 39.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.