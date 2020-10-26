BidaskClub Upgrades Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TRMK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 137.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.