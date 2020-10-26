Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) Insider Purchases £10,000.70 in Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters acquired 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.70 ($13,065.98).

LON BBB opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Monday. Bigblu Broadband plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.90 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.21.

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (12.10) (($0.16)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

