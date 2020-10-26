BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 712,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,604. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.