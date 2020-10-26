BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.53.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. Analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,545,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 361,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 826,762 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,106,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,974,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.