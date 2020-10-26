Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 108.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 413.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after acquiring an additional 340,674 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 30,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,659,000 after purchasing an additional 209,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after acquiring an additional 195,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.13 on Monday, reaching $261.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,717. Biogen has a 12-month low of $257.60 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

