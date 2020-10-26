bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BMXMF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.03. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $81.40 and a 1 year high of $170.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.68.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

