BitBall Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $477,161.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13,130.12 or 0.99773315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001208 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00126594 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,458,496 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.