Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000104 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000114 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

