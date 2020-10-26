Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,569.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00030003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $577,424.41 and approximately $28,569.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000387 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000720 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 148,425 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

