Blackmoon Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Tidex and Liqui. Blackmoon has a market cap of $2.42 million and $8.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00090285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00235449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.01355507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00133962 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

