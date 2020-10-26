Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stake Lessened by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 76.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period.

Shares of BME stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,923. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

