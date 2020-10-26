Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,703. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $167.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.