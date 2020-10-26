Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIF traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

