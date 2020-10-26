Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,099 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,841.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

