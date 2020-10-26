Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after purchasing an additional 447,733 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

IWL stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $81.66. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,153. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

