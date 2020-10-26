Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,138,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.85 and its 200 day moving average is $327.82. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

