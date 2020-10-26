Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $12.70 Million Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Tri-Continental accounts for about 5.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Tri-Continental worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE TY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.