Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LGI traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,669. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

