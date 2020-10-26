Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $7.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.78. 8,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.60. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $332.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

