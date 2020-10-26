Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 128.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 84,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 71.4% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 379,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.53. 801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,154. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

