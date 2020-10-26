Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 257,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,673,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $7.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.84.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

