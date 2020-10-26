Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after buying an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,130,000 after buying an additional 913,802 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,020,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.67 on Monday, reaching $173.17. 89,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

