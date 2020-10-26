Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 144,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 155,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,868. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.