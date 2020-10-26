Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

