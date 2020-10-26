Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSEP. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000.

NYSEARCA:BSEP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

