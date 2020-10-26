B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.43.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

