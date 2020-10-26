BMO Capital Markets Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$4.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CJR.B. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $773.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.99%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

