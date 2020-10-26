BMO Capital Markets Boosts Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$12.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$9.78 on Friday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,400. Insiders acquired a total of 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946 over the last quarter.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.