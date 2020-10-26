BMO Capital Markets Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$57.92 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$67.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

